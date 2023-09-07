A long, hot summer is looking likely but the state's fire response personnel are getting well-prepared.
Representatives from the Tasmania Fire Service, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and other agencies gathered in Launceston to be briefed on the upcoming fire season.
Meteorologist Alex Melitsis said although the Bureau of Meteorology was yet to officially declare the start of El Nino, the available data suggested dry conditions would prevail in the spring and summer.
"We've had a very warm winter," Mr Melitsis said.
"Most of Tasmania has just experienced its warmest winter on record with record breaking mean temperatures throughout winter.
"There's a high chance that parts of Tasmania will experience unusually dry and unusually warm conditions for the rest of this year and into summer."
TFS acting chief officer Jeremy Smith said this made fire bans and an above-average number of bushfires a likely reality.
"We're expecting an above average fire season," Mr Smith said.
"That means probably four or five days of total fire bans and fires that will impact on communities at any stage during the upcoming spring and summer.
"The message is for communities and individuals to prepare their properties for that instance when fire may break out in their local area."
These preparation steps include clearing dry vegetation within a 30-metre buffer zone around properties, and preparing emergency plans.
Mr Smith said the multi-agency briefing was a key part of the calendar, as it allowed all stakeholders to coordinate their fire response procedures and ensure they were abreast of any developments in firefighting practices.
This was attested to by Sustainable Timber Tasmania's Dean Sheehan and Katy Edwards from the Parks and Wildlife Service.
Ms Edwards reminded anybody venturing into the wilderness to obey any and all fire directions issued by authorities.
"We may implement campfire restrictions throughout the summer season," she said.
"We asked the public not to light fires in national parks where the campfire restrictions are in place ... it only takes a small blow up and those fires can escape."
