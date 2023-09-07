The company developing the long-delayed Port Latta wind farm will decide in October whether to proceed with the project, people familiar with the project have claimed.
German renewable energy company Aquila Capital took over the seven-turbine wind project from the original developer, Nekon, after costs surged during the the pandemic.
Property owner Wayne Wells, whose land south of Port Latta is to be the site of the wind farm, said Aquila will decide next month whether to continue with the project.
He said the company was concerned that the wind development, originally slated to cost about $50 million in 2018, could now cost the developer as much as $80 million to $100 million.
"The cost of a wind turbine has doubled," Mr Wells said.
A second source familiar with the project also said that the costs of materials and transport for wind turbines increased significantly during COVID.
But of more concern was the present volatility in prices, which was adding to Aquila's difficulty in attracting finance and signing a power purchase agreement with Hydro Tasmania.
Damien Hegarty, development director at Aquila Clean Energy Australia, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment about the project.
State Labor in Parliament last week suggested the project had been abandoned, and claimed that the dearth of new projects coming online was evidence that the government's renewable energy policy was in disarray.
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter used Question Time on September 7 to ask the government whether Port Latta had been abandoned.
"During budget estimates this year, officials from your department said that Port Latta Wind Farm was one of the two most likely wind farms to proceed to construction here in Tasmania.
"Can you confirm that the Port Latta Wind Farm proponents have indefinitely postponed that project?" Mr Winter asked.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett failed to address Port Latta in his answer, but criticised Labor for failing to support Marinus Link, the undersea power cable project that the government has claimed will bolster investment into wind projects in Tasmania.
"[Labor] asked a question about bringing on supply, and critical to that is Marinus Link, and they still don't have a position on that, they are sitting on the proverbial, they are talking Tasmania down, they lack credibility," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Winter had also referred to a recent report from the Australian Energy Market Operator, stating that there were no energy projects classified as either "committed, anticipated or expected" to commence in the state in the next decade.
Mr Winter said the dearth of new and upcoming projects in the state was a failure of the government to encourage energy development.
Mr Barnett also dismissed suggestions that Tasmania's energy security was at risk.
"We have got reliability at nearly 100% - mainlanders are at risk, particularly during the summer season, because they don't have the dispatchable reliable energy thanks to 100 years of hydro investment."
