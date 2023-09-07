Could it be sepsis?
It's a question advocacy group Sepsis Awareness Tasmania are encouraging people to ask in the lead up to World Sepsis Day on September 9.
In an effort to boost awareness around the disease, a "sepsis park run" will be held on Saturday at Forster Street behind the UTAS Stadium on the riverbank.
Coordinator Sallyann Geale said they would be asking runners to don a sepsis awareness t-shirt to spread the message.
"Could it be sepsis is what we want people to ask if they think they could be at risk of sepsis," Mrs Geale said.
"There's a real lack of awareness of it not just in the community, but amongst our health professionals as well."
According to Sepsis Australia, sepsis occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs.
The result could lead to shock, multi-organ failure and death, especially if not recognised early and treated promptly.
The disease is the leading cause of deaths in hospitals.
Mrs Geale said it was encouraging to see in Australia, the issue was being addressed in health systems.
"For example, in the Launceston General Hospital there's a sepsis pathway throughout the whole hospital; that didn't make that happen before," Mrs Geale said.
"There's an adult sepsis pathway and a pediatric sepsis pathway in our main hospitals, so that's a great step forward."
She said a survey conducted by Sepsis Australia found just 24 per cent of Australians were aware of the disease.
"There's a lot of things that simply aren't known about it, some of the key things people should know is that it can happen following any infection," she said.
"You might develop an oral infection, bacterial, fungal or viral, and it's just the the way that your your body might react that you develop sepsis."
The park run starts at 9am.
