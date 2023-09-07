The jewellery crafted by Sean O'Connell was never meant to sit still.
Spinning on ball bearings and even glowing under lights, the industrial-inspired pieces are all about the flow of energy.
Now, visitors will have a chance to hear the process that goes into forging these rings, bracelets and 'Holy Deathly' brooches at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery this Saturday.
"I used to repair kettles and microphones and all sorts of things in gold and then make the broken parts into jewellery," Mr O'Connell said.
"You've got this thing that somebody uses and the part that's broken is turned into something wearable; there's so much work to talk about."
While the finished result is often a sleek, smooth metallic finish, the process behind it is "actually really ratty", Mr O'Connell said.
"When it finally gets polished, it turns out nice, which always surprises me, but it's also got a lot of organic feels."
Originally from Sydney, Mr O'Connell moved to Tasmania for the landscape, which directly influenced his art.
"I came down to the Huon Valley and originally bought 350 acres of land because I wanted to make it green, but I ended up living in Highland Lakes," he said.
"I think there's something about the Highland Lakes which is really kind of minimal, weird and ethereal... all this stuff is not very friendly in a way which is a bit like the landscape."
Next to the heavier pieces is a collection of "Holy Deadly" brooches- small skulls with halos attached made from materials like meteorites and even mammoth tusks collected from Siberia.
"The mammoth tusk is really interesting because the ice is melting out there, and there are around 50 people licensed actually to go out and collect it," Mr O'Connell said.
Mr O'Connell also has a piece of meteorite he can't bring himself to cut.
"It's never going to happen again. It's formed in space and cooled down at a degree over millions of years... things like that are really beautiful and that's what really impresses me."
QVMAG assistant curator visual arts and design Kate Davies said sharing the creativity in Tasmania was exciting.
"What Sean has been able to do with materials and what he creates; it's just beautiful," Ms Davies said.
"Seeing how people respond in such a wonderful and unique ways is just absolutely brilliant."
You can catch Mr O'Connell's presentation on Saturday at 11pm, with registrations available online.
