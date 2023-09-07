Interschool rivalry will be left at the door when students join together for Singfest.
Fourteen primary school choirs from across the North have been rehearsing long and hard ahead of the music spectacular.
Singfest committee member, and Riverside Primary School teacher, Sally Hulse said "a lot" of practice had gone into it.
Twice weekly rehearsals and a few extra lunch times have been spent "making sure everything comes together".
Spread across two days, the schools involved will only rehearse together on performance day. In addition to each school giving a performance, they will also unite for one all together each night.
Ms Hulse said the event served a couple purposes.
"It allows children to come together in an arts environment," Ms Hulse said.
"Usually schools come together for sport ... but there are no other arts or cultural meetings just for primary schools.
"The other thing is that it's non-competitive. It's just about enjoying singing and celebrating singing."
As Singfest approaches, she said students were starting to fine tune their performances, including locking down lyrics.
"If one of the children are new and haven't done it before, when they get on stage with the other schools for the first time - it's unlike anything they've heard before," she said.
"It send shivers down their spine, and it does ours too."
The performances will be spread across Tuesday and Wednesday, September 12-13, starting at 6.30pm at Door of Hope, Launceston Conference Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at trybooking for $10.
On Tuesday, Exeter, Glen Dhu, Hagley, Invermay, Punchbowl primary schools, St Anthony's Catholic School and Launceston Preparatory Schools will be performing.
While Wednesday will see East Launceston, Longford, Riverside, Summerdale, Trevallyn primary schools, Launceston Christian School and St Thomas More's Catholic School on stage.
