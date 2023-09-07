The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greyhound welfare in Tasmania drives call for investigation update

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state's greyhound industry is once again under fresh scrutiny.
The state's greyhound industry is once again under fresh scrutiny.

Tasmania's Racing Minister has been called upon to provide an update on the animal welfare investigations into two prominent greyhound trainers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.