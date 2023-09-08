Human life and the ability to choose are intertwined: "A man who cannot choose ceases to be a man."
That quote, succinctly noting free will as humanity's thematic undercurrent, is drawn from Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange, the 1962 dystopian novel most famously adapted for screen by Stanley Kubrick.
Infamous for graphic depictions of sexual violence and psychological torture, Orange is this week being performed for the stage by the Launceston Players, which its director, Leigh Oswin, said was the "riskiest show" they've ever run.
And part of that risk is not just the intense subject matter, it was the casting: Oswin's A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music- an adaptation penned by Burgess himself - opted for an all-female production.
In some senses, this rendition of Orange is an intellectual exercise: What does hyper-violence and toxic masculinity say when it wears a female face? The 16 person cast aren't women playing women; they're women playing men.
At times, that leads to some ludicrous scenes and at others deeply unsettling ones- but that's the point: Burgess' novel is satire; don't be afraid to laugh.
The casting works to balance shock with humour while no less diminishing the story's heady themes. Alex - the 15-year-old delinquent at the show's centre - performs horrific acts by his own free will and eventually has the freedom of any choice taken from him. How does that make the audience feel? Saddened, distressed, happy? Ironically, that choice is yours.
Nikia Breen, who leads as the violent teenager, stands out with an ability to unsettle any audience, but also brings a sense of naivety, too. Alex is only a child, after all. We do feel sorry for him, despite how horrible he can be, as he becomes a pawn in a political game.
On a technical front, Orange hosts spectacular visuals. The set design, by Terry Ryan and costuming from Janice Molineaux are a push and pull of grunge and out-stated vibrancy, contributed to by lighting from Jeff Hockley.
There is also the "play with music" portion of the performance. The Players burst out in song at regular intervals to re-scorings and re-imaginings by Matt Harris, often of symphonies from Beethoven.
All these choices made for Orange by the Players were risky. But risk is an inevitability of choice, and in this instance, it's paid off. The production is a riot of humour and horror and a visual and auditory feast.
A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music is running at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre until Saturday, September 16 and is recommended for mature audiences.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
