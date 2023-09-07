Energy Minister Guy Barnett has been referred to the powerful House of Assembly Privileges and Conduct Committee, after a Labor motion gained support on Thursday.
Mr Barnett's referral to the parliament's disciplinary panel is an embarrassment for the government, which was unable to prevent it after key independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander sided against their former Liberal colleagues.
Parliament had spent most of the day debating the motion.
The Privileges and Conduct Committee is comprised of seven members, including Greens, Labor and Liberal parliamentarians, and has the power to impose severe penalties on Mr Barnett, including fines and imprisonment.
Opposition leader Rebecca White said Mr Barnett had failed to apprise parliament as requested on August 16 over the true costs of key energy projects Marinus Link, North West Transmission Developments and the Battery of the Nation.
The motion passed despite government opposition and claims that the debate was holding up important legislative business.
The last referral to the Privileges and Conduct Committee, which has the power to punish members found to have breached parliamentary rules, was former Greens Leader Kim Booth in 2011.
Mr Barnett said he had been advised not to provide the cost information last month, because the projects were involved in active procurement processes at the time.
"Releasing cost information relating to projects during a live procurement process not only compromises the integrity of the process, creating probity and sovereign risk issues, bit it can also significantly weaken our negotiating position," Mr Barnett said.
"It also undermines the confidence that tenderers have in the government as a project partner and raises the issue of sovereign risk."
He said that the statement this week from the Marinus Link company that Italian company Prysmian Powerlink had reserved production capacity for a cable to be supplied to the project showed a procurement process had been underway in August, at the time Labor moved its motion.
Ms White had earlier rubbished Mr Barnett's reasons, saying there had been no concern over sovereign risks and commercial contracts when the government published the costs in the budget just three months earlier.
"The government was never going to be put into the position of breaching confidentiality, the parliament was never asking for that."
Independent John Tucker said he had given "a great deal of thought" to whether Mr Barnett's performance required such as serious response.
"I've come to the conclusion that it does," he said.
"It's time for the parliament to assert its authority over this tone-deaf minority government. Energy policy has been an absolute mess from this government for years."
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff, who also supported the Labor motion against Mr Barnett, said Mr Barnett could have chosen to comply with the motion.
"But he chose not to do it, and the reason he chose not to do it was because it would be embarrassing to the government," she said.
"What he told us his reasons were whole lot of hocus pocus about commercial-in-confidence."
Attorney-General Elise Archer said Labor's "stunt" motion was stopping important parliamentary business from proceeding.
"We can't get the business of government through because of these silly stupid games," she said.
She also stressed the seriousness of sending a member to the Privileges and Conduct Committee.
"It's the most serious thing you can do to a member because of the extensive powers of the Privileges Committee," she said.
"You need to be certain that someone deserves to be sent to the Privileges Committee, and I just can't see from these contributions how the case is being made.
"It was unreasonable to require any minister to provide information to the House with only a couple of hours of notice," she said, referring to the chamber's original motion requiring Mr Barnett to table costings of Marinus and two other projects by 6pm on August 16.
She also said Mr Barnett had explained on multiple occasions why he was unable to comply fully with the August 16 motion.
Michael Bailey, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Marinus Link was "too important to be treated like a political football".
"Marinus Link will unlock Tasmania's renewable energy potential, help reduce power prices and ensure we have a reliable energy grid for generations to come," he said.
"It's a massive win for Tasmania and we urge MPs to take a Team Tasmania approach to the project."
The motion debate is continuing.
