The government's legislative agenda has again been knocked off course after key independents supported a Labor motion seeking to refer Energy Minister Guy Barnett to the Privileges and Conduct Committee.
Opposition leader Rebecca White said Mr Barnett had failed to apprise parliament as requested over the true costs of key energy projects Marinus Link, North West Transmission Developments and the Battery of the Nation.
The motion seeking leave to debate sending Mr Barnett to the parliamentary equivalent of the principal's office passed with the help of former Liberal independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker.
Mr Barnett said he had been advised not to provide the cost information because the projects were involved in active procurement processes at the time.
Disclosing costs could have breached probity rules and non-disclosure agreements and would have exposed the state to sovereign risks, he said.
Ms White rubbished those reasons, saying that there had been no concern over sovereign risks and commercial contracts when the government published the costs in the budget just three months earlier.
"Apparently that was fine - there were no risks to contracts or sovereign risk issues identified," she said.
"The government was never going to be put into the position of breaching confidentiality, the parliament was never asking for that."
Ms White said the government had refused to accept that it was now a minority government and accused it of arrogance in its dealings with parliament.
"They never take the parliament seriously," she said.
Mr Barnett described the motion as another Labor stunt.
Michael Bailey, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Marinus Link was "too important to be treated like a political football".
"Marinus Link will unlock Tasmania's renewable energy potential, help reduce power prices and ensure we have a reliable energy grid for generations to come," he said.
"It's a massive win for Tasmania and we urge MPs to take a Team Tasmania approach to the project."
The motion debate is continuing.
