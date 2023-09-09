The winding, dipping Birralee Road was the site of a truck crash once again this week.
On Tuesday, September 5, emergency services were required for a few hours to clear the rolled over vehicle and resulting diesel spill.
Police confirmed there were no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
Birralee Road resident Torey Taylor said the truck had lost control on a sharp blind corner just north of the hall to end up rolling over into a paddock on the opposite side of the road.
"Residents heard a loud thud at the time, and instinctively knew what might have occurred," Ms Taylor said.
"Just after the accident, members of the public stopped and assisted to call emergency services."
Alarm has already been raised over the conditions of the road often used as a freight route.
In July, residents warned "don't drive it unless you have to".
Since, the Department of State Growth have erected 80 kilometre signs, as promised.
A department spokesperson has previously said upgrades were scheduled to widen the road, shoulder sealing and to improve the surface.
The southern section upgrades are expected to be advertised for tender in late 2023, while the northern section of Birralee Road and Frankford Road are set to follow.
A year ago, residents put forward a petition requesting the speed limit be reduced to 60km.
"Given that the residents' petition to reduce the speed originally suggested 60km, perhaps this accident demonstrates that 80km is still too high," Ms Taylor said.
