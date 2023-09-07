North Launceston are happy to be underdogs as they aim to qualify for their ninth Tasmanian State League grand final in 10 seasons.
Finishing second behind their qualifying final opponents Kingborough, Bombers' coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said his side has "nothing to lose" on Saturday at Twin Ovals as 13 of his team play their first seniors final.
"I'm pretty open and honest about our inexperience but that doesn't back down from the talent the players have," he said.
"We might be a bit younger than what Kingborough are but we'll back ourselves in 100 per cent.
"I guess we'll go down as underdogs, which is always a nice tag to have because there's no pressure on us and we've got nothing to lose, so we can play our brand of footy.
"It's quite risky, the way we play so it either comes off or it doesn't so I'd rather die trying than not."
Both sides have made two changes, with Harry Bayles and Josh Rickard coming in for North Launceston at the expense of Bailey Mitchell and David Summers.
The Tigers welcome back two of their big guns, with Nic Baker and Kieran Lovell returning from a finger and calf injury respectively.
Saturday will be defender Baker's first game since June 10 after severing the index finger on his left hand in a workplace accident and coach Trent Baumeler is confident he will be ready.
"He's been doing all of the running and ball-work because he can still mark the footy and do all of those things," Baumeler said.
"He got the green light with the specialist and was fully training [on Wednesday] with tackle and contact and he looked like himself which was great. We trust Nic and we're really excited to have him back because he's a really important player."
Cox-Goodyer applauded Baker for his efforts in returning to the field.
"I saw the photo and the fact that he's back playing is pretty spectacular," he said.
"You just want to hope that he's been ticked off and there's going to be no further damage because it'll interrupt him but he's a quality player and if they think that he's right, I'd bring him in too."
Despite having "nothing to lose", the Northern Bombers are still looking for the win to get the week off and host the grand final at UTAS Stadium on September 23.
Their three clashes against the Tigers this season have the minor premiers ahead of the ledger 2-1 - winning by nine goals in round two before the Bombers won by four points at UTAS.
Their most-recent clash, just three games ago, was described as "a great advertisement for the TSL", with Kingborough coming away five-point winners.
"It's still fresh in our minds and we can still go back to that game and pinpoint a few things we did wrong," he said.
"The quality and intensity was there and that's what finals is going to be, especially at Twin Ovals, which is a bit smaller and it's going to be congested - that's how they love their footy.
"It's going to be quite combative and having that game three weeks ago is going to hold us in good stead."
Twin Ovals is 20 metres narrower and 15 metres shorter than North Launceston's home ground, with wind also likely to play a part.
Cox-Goodyer admitted the Bombers "had the cones out" at training on Wednesday night to practice with the ground's demensions.
He said they put in their "worst performance of the year" at the ground earlier this year before going on a 13-game winning streak.
"We hold no fears and we go down there knowing that a football ground's got grass and four posts at each end, so whoever gets their hands on the ball first in finals and gets the ball forward is going to give themselves the best opportunity," he said.
"We've both got pretty good midfields and pretty good ruckmen, so that's probably where the game is going to be won."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.