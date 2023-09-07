Bec Stokes knows the impact Cancer Council Tasmania can have, and that's why she'll be wearing pink floral active wear, bright tutu and fairy wings for the Women's 5K Walk/Run.
The event will turn Launceston into a sea of pink on Sunday, September 10 for the Cancer Council Tasmania fundraiser.
Ms Stokes said everyone has a cancer story, whether it's them or family or friends.
She said when one of her Animal Medical Centre colleagues had been diagnosed with breast cancer support swooped in.
"We found Cancer Council so amazing in the support they provided to her and her immediate family," she said.
"And they also offered support to us as a workplace."
She said it's why her workplace competes in the 5k as a workplace in a joint effort with other veterinary clinics around Launceston.
That's in contrast, she said to the support her mum had while battling cervical cancer in the early 1990s.
"She went through the whole process on her own because there wasn't the support services at that time ... it's really sad," Ms Stokes said.
"That's why I think you really can't put a price on the value Cancer Council can provide.
"Doing anything I can do to support them is really important to me."
The event will set out from Launceston's City Park at 10am and a route around the city will loop back to the starting point.
Cancer Council Tasmania event coordinator Jessanne Gent said they hoped the fundraise would raise $160,000.
Money raised will go towards cancer research, prevention and support, as well as stay in Tasmania.
"We encourage everyone to come along," Ms Gent said.
"It's very cool seeing Launceston turn into a sea of pink. It's one of our highest participated events."
After a record breaking 1800 took part last year, she said the target for Sunday was 2000. More than 1600 have already registered.
Online registrations are open until 5pm Friday, September 8, while registrations can be made on the day.
Registrations and more information can be found on www.womens5k.org.au.
