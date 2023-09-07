Just 13 minutes, 16.1 kilometres and 21 points separate Deloraine and Meander Valley in the NTFAW division one as the two proud western clubs prepare for battle in the grand final.
Sunettes captain Emma Groves said the support from the Westbury faithful has been immense.
"I know throughout Westbury, there's just red and yellow everywhere outside all the local shops and houses and it's just an amazing feeling to see so many people backing the one women's team in the country town," she said.
The Sunettes entered this season as premiership favourites, having fallen at the final hurdle last year, while the Roos were tipped to improve on a 5-10 fifth-placed finish after some strong recruitment.
Deloraine captain Renee Walker put their improvement down to the side's culture, alongside the inclusions of Hannah Mitchell-Grima and Phoebe Barnett.
"They have been absolutely massive recruits this year, they've just come out guns blazing and we couldn't be any more proud to have them on the team this year," she said.
"I just think the dedication, the fire in us, we're just wanting to be that one step better than we were the week before, we're just ready to step up and take it on."
With Deloraine's women's team having formed in 2021, Walker said a win on Saturday would be the last piece in the puzzle to cap off their first three years.
"We set goals right from the beginning and our third-year goal was to make the grand final, so we're right on track on where we want to be," she said.
"We're going to try and be that one step bigger on the day, but win or lose we're going to walk off the ground proud as punch anyway."
Meander Valley were previously unbeaten before the Kangaroos knocked them off by nine points in the second semi-final, but Groves said the result provided a silver lining in that the pressure had been lifted entering Saturday.
"It's allowed the girls to have a look at what they need to work on coming into the grand final and it does take the pressure off a little bit," she said.
"We did have a few outs that game in some key areas, which we've filled coming into the grand final, and then also just some of our main tactics that we're working on - hands out the back and stuff like that - that we've concentrated on in training these last few weeks."
The match begins at 9.30am on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
