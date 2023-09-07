The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Deloraine and Meander Valley preview NTFA division one grand final

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
September 7 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just 13 minutes, 16.1 kilometres and 21 points separate Deloraine and Meander Valley in the NTFAW division one as the two proud western clubs prepare for battle in the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.