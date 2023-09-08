South Launceston have extra motivation heading into Saturday's preliminary final against Rocherlea.
Utility Brad Keegan will play his 200th club game when the Bulldogs run out on George Town's Blue Gum Park.
He has been named on the half-forward line.
Keegan has played 17 games this year and kicked nine goals as well as featuring in the Bulldogs' best twice.
Coach Jack Maher spoke highly of the milestone man's contribution to the club.
"He's been here ever since we came back to the NTFA and he's played pretty much all his football here bar a few years at Bridgenorth when they (South) went to the TSL," he said.
"He's the ultimate clubman and his family is quite involved with the club as well.
"He's a big target for us in the forward line but he's also been able to give us some minutes in the ruck throughout the year.
"It's well deserved that's for sure.
"He's played a lot of reserves footy over the past two years but at the start of the year Jay (Blackberry) and I approached him about just giving us a target in the forward line.
"He's definitely been able to do that this year and just make a contest."
