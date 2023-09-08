The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Yes and No by definition is a divisive

September 8 2023 - 11:15am
Yes and No by definition is a divisive
Yes and No by definition is a divisive

Peter Dutton said the quiet bit out loud 

PETER Dutton said the quiet bit out loud last week. He admitted his and therefore the entire mainly conservative backed No campaign is purely to defeat Labor and Anthony Albanese. Peter Dutton is now saying he will hold a referendum to include Indigenous recognition in the Constitution if he is elected in 2025, and he enthusiastically supports it. It is clear he just wants Labor to fail at this referendum, and that is what the whole No Campaign is about. Most who vote No should know they have been hoodwinked by a master negative politician.

