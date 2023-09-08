Yes and No by definition is a divisive

DEAR Peter (Doddy) when you say: 'Changing the Constitution is a huge thing, there forever and most definitely should not favour anyone' do you realise that when our Constitution was first instituted in 1901 there was no mention at all of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders (which is still the case)? With terra nullius in full force - they were invisible, they simply did not exist. 1901 was also the same year the White Australia Policy was implemented. You refer to full bloods and part indigenous. Just as our founding father Alfred Deakin did way back in 1901. This is 2023, Peter. If any side is being divisive and disingenuous it is the No side. It would appear that conservative politics in this country has descended into the preservative inertia of an eviscerated liberal heart steeped in formaldehyde.

