Yes and No by definition is a divisive

PETER Dutton said the quiet bit out loud last week. He admitted his and therefore the entire mainly conservative backed No campaign is purely to defeat Labor and Anthony Albanese. Peter Dutton is now saying he will hold a referendum to include Indigenous recognition in the Constitution if he is elected in 2025, and he enthusiastically supports it. It is clear he just wants Labor to fail at this referendum, and that is what the whole No Campaign is about. Most who vote No should know they have been hoodwinked by a master negative politician.
Michael Donovan, Rocherlea
DEAR Peter (Doddy) when you say: 'Changing the Constitution is a huge thing, there forever and most definitely should not favour anyone' do you realise that when our Constitution was first instituted in 1901 there was no mention at all of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders (which is still the case)? With terra nullius in full force - they were invisible, they simply did not exist. 1901 was also the same year the White Australia Policy was implemented. You refer to full bloods and part indigenous. Just as our founding father Alfred Deakin did way back in 1901. This is 2023, Peter. If any side is being divisive and disingenuous it is the No side. It would appear that conservative politics in this country has descended into the preservative inertia of an eviscerated liberal heart steeped in formaldehyde.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
THERE is much debate about assisting Indigenous Australians. The Yes support appears based on obligations for the sins of colonisation. This ignores the massive benefits provided by civilisation, something being carefully ignored in "truth telling".
Those supporting a No vote are generally disturbed by the divisive racial implications.
The Indigenous Australians, still needing help, despite millions of dollars expended, do not appear as a focus of attention. The political aspirations of rights to a distinct status and culture, to self determination and to land, appear as higher priorities.
That some Australians need help is well recognised. But that needs to be done differently as current policies are obviously failing. Sadly the Voice does not appear to offer any new or innovative approaches.
Politicians and others should pay attention to what Price and Mundine are suggesting - a more practical bottoms up plan rather than a bureaucratic one down. The billion dollars in the budget allocated to indigenous bodies should be diverted to this approach whatever the referendum result.
John Coulson, Dilston
I'VE been thinking of commenting on this issue for a very long time, but having read the comment by Mr. Geoffrey Harris in yesterday's opinion, 'Congratulations on light and bright photos on the front page', I've decided to get on with it.
Why put "light and bright" photos and then underneath a completely horrid headline which the eye takes to be connected to the above picture? Such as, Monday (September 4), a picture from Fathers Day, father and son, underneath "Cervical cancer a concern".
It's happened time and time again. Can you keep the bad news for page two please?
Pauline Taylor, Riverside
I NEVER thought I would see the day when the Health Department chief actually advised Tasmanians to NOT present at a State run hospital. What? To NOT attend?
What has happened to the hospital system in this State? The Emergency Department admissions and management systems and wards have been in an appalling state of management for at least four years now. Witness the Auditor General's damning report of 2019, which (quote) noted that "Tasmania's health system is failing to meet the growing demand for emergency department care and is severely compromising patient safety". Don't take my word for it, read it for yourself in the 2019 report. And here we are four years on, and nothing apparently has improved.
In the meantime, the Premier and Government are preoccupied with projects such as the AFL, football teams and entertainment stadiums, and whether or not we should sell-out Tasmania's precious renewable energy to the mainland via a Marinus cable at eye-watering costs! And both these are based on some version of "voodoo" economics but which will ultimately be paid for by Tasmanian and Australian taxpayers.
And we're told NOT to present at the ED's of our major hospitals? Once more, what? Talk about getting priorities right! Good God! It's more than high time this Government worked out what's REALLY important, and what's not!
As it stands, it appears to me to be a case of "fiddling while Rome burns" 2023 Tasmanian style!
John Gault, Swansea
