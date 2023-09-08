After bringing the likes of The Smith Street Band and Press club to Launceston in January, the Launceston Summer Series is back with a fresh round of acts in January.
The inaugural launch of the mini-festival saw Civic Square transformed to a concert space, hosting a mix of local and interstate acts.
Summer Series organiser Brad Harbeck said they wanted to make a festival experience you didn't have to travel for.
"You can catch an Uber from your house in Launceston and go experience some good quality touring acts and locals; and you don't have to camp out," Mr Harbeck said.
"It's pretty cool you can do it in your own backyard and Civic Square is a great space for it."
Two main acts were announced this week with more to come: Kate Miller-Heidke and Tasmania's own The Wolfe Brothers.
Heidke has peaked in the ARIA album charts four times and recently announced an extensive national tour starting in January.
Reflecting on the previous series, Mr Harbeck said the biggest challenges were learning the logistics of putting on a large scale concert.
"It's always hard starting something but now in its second year it seems to have got some momentum and people are behind it this year," Mr Harbeck said.
"It's a cracking bloody good lineup of five shows, there's some all ages licenses there as well so I think it's been super important for us to get to that point too.
"It brings touring acts back to northern Tasmania and we just don't' always get that here."
The series kicks off January 13, with tickets available online through linktree.
