"The confidence we felt when we heard last night that he was available to play, it was a massive confidence-lifter going into this week's game."
It is fair to conclude that St Pats captain Tom Hilder is happy that playing-coach Jake Laskey reduced his striking charge from a two-week suspension down to a reprimand ahead of the NTFA division one grand final.
"He acknowledges what happened, but the fact is that he's confident to come back in and play his role this weekend and hopefully help us win the game," Hilder said of Laskey.
Serving a one-match suspension in the Saints' preliminary final win against Lilydale after an early plea on a seperate charge, Laskey will return with the hope of replicating his best on ground performance in last year's big dance.
Hilder said his coach had remained active with the group in an off-field capacity.
"Jake's been our coach all year, so the fact is that there's a lot of respect there for him," he said
"Around the club during the week it has been as normal as it can be. On the weekend we had Jacob Lowe, who's coached us last year, and has been a bench coach and assistant coach for us this year.
"It was slightly different missing him as a player, but according to the rest of the team, it was virtually the same off-field."
While the Saints will be bolstered, grand final opponents Old Scotch have perhaps the two biggest names in the league in midfield duo John McKenzie and Fletcher Seymour.
The Thistles, who are yet to lose a game this season, have enjoyed three wins against Saturday's opponents with their most recent a 32-point second semi-final win a fortnight ago.
Old Scotch captain Jonty Swallow described what it had been like to share on-ball duties with the star pair.
"It's actually been unreal, obviously they're very quality footballers and Fletcher's brought his [Tasmanian] State League experience back and implemented their game style into our team," he said.
"It's pretty cool to be able to run out with them every week and sometimes I just think wow, and then I get caught watching."
With McKenzie bringing VFL experience to the club and Seymour a Launceston best and fairest in the TSL, Swallow said their roles were just as important at training as on game day.
"All the young fellas flock to them. They just want to learn how to play football and so why not ask Fletcher and John ... even for myself, I often go to them each week and ask for pointers."
While Saturday's grand final brings plenty of déjà vu for those remembering the 2022 edition, there are plenty of differences, including the Thistles line-up which will have eight changes to the team that took to UTAS Stadium last time around.
Swallow said they have also learnt from past defeats to the Saints.
"They've had the mental edge over us in previous years, but this year, it's just completely different. We're a bigger, bolder group," he said.
While the Thistles are undefeated, the Saints are reigning premiers, but Hilder was quick to claim the underdog tag.
"We come into the game with nothing to lose. There was a feisty game a couple of weeks ago, so we build and come back for a fourth crack this week," he said.
St Pats have been notoriously slow starters during this season's finals campaign, losing all three first quarters so far, but Hilder said that has given them confidence.
"If we don't start well, we can come back. Over the past few weeks, a lot of the time we haven't started well, takes some of our boys the first quarter to get involved in the game," he said.
"But by three-quarter-time, we're up and about and we're starting to hit our straps coming into that third quarter, fourth quarter and kicking goals. That's all that matters."
