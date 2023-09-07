The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Old Scotch, St Pats meet again for NTFA division one grand final

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
September 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The confidence we felt when we heard last night that he was available to play, it was a massive confidence-lifter going into this week's game."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.