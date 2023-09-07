South Launceston will be without key forward Kurt Hibbs for this Saturday's preliminary final against Rocherlea at George Town.
As confirmed by the NTFA, Hibbs was suspended for two matches at the tribunal after being charged with 'intentionally or carelessly charging an opponent' during the Bulldogs' semi-final against Hillwood.
The incident happened in the third quarter and the match review officer graded it as intentional, high impact and high contact.
The prescribed base sanction was a four-match suspension.
However, with submission of an early guilty plea, Hibbs could accept an early guilty plea penalty of a three-match suspension.
South Launceston challenged the sanction at the tribunal on Wednesday.
"The player was found guilty with the impact reduced to medium and will miss the next two matches," an NTFA statement said.
South Launceston coach Jack Maher said the Bulldogs would now turn their attention to the match.
"We just need to obviously move on and Kurt being the bloke he is, he's all about the team now," he said.
"He'll support us and do what he can do hopefully for us to achieve what we want to.
"It's disappointing but it is what it is and we just need to move on and move on to the weekend."
Hibbs has kicked 17 goals this season and Maher spoke of how the Bulldogs would try and cover his absence.
"It will obviously change a few things but we've got a couple of blokes kicking goals in the unders and reserves at the moment," Maher said.
"We've got quite a bit of depth at our football club so it opens up an opportunity for someone else."
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have been sweating on the fitness of Grant Holt (corky) and Bowen Pearce (hamstring complaint).
"They're both definitely in the selection mix, they pulled up quite well which is good," Maher said on Thursday.
"They'll have a test (Thursday night) and we'll just see how they go. But all things are (suggesting) they should be okay.
"Bowen tightened up in the hamstring and Grant got a corky on top of another corky kind of thing so it just flared up a bit and just blew his knee up a bit."
Maher said the Bulldogs had addressed a few aspects from last weekend's loss to Hillwood.
"For two-and-a-half quarters, we played some good footy and then I guess we'd been on such a long winning streak and all that, that for the first time in a few weeks, we were really challenged and things didn't go our way," he said.
"That's football and with finals, we spoke about it after game and on Tuesday night and then we just had to move forward because it's do-or-die on Saturday."
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said the Tigers may have selection surprise with full-back Kurt Burling in the mix.
He said Burling hadn't played since round 10 when he broke his collarbone against South.
"That'll give us a bit of a strengthen up down back. If he gets through training Thursday night, he'll put his hand up for selection as well," he said.
Ponting added Andrew Cox-Goodyer (tight hamstring) was in the mix after pulling out of last weekend's game in the warm-up.
"He strained it earlier in the year so we didn't want to take that risk again," Ponting said.
"It probably would have been turned into a strain or maybe even a pull if he played on the weekend. So it just wasn't worth risking it. Especially if we were to get the win and get another crack at this week."
Meanwhile, Ponting said Jack Rushton, who was a late call-up last week, would play this week.
The Tigers had been hoping to give the midfielder/forward a break last weekend due to a knee injury.
"It gives him a little bit of confidence in his knee that he was (able) to get through,' Ponting said.
"He was about 90 per cent on the weekend so it's not like he was completely underdone. He just wanted to be cautious and obviously it didn't work out and he had to play. He got through fine."
Ponting shed light on how Hibbs' absence would impact Rocherlea's preparation.
"You look at those things when it comes to selection but South are a really good side, they don't rely on any one player, they spread the load quite well," Ponting said.
"They're a pretty even side, they've got their stars for sure but they've also got a lot of role players where they can swap and change a few blokes around.
"So that makes them pretty dangerous."
