Will it be another thriller between NTFAW premier rivals Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch at George Town?
OLs won a thrilling four-point preliminary final last year before falling to Launceston in the decider.
Saturday's preliminary final is set to be another blockbuster with the teams vying for a spot in the grand final against Bridgenorth.
Thistles coach Dean Smith said captain Chloe Pitt, who sustained a shoulder dislocation earlier this year, wouldn't play.
Eliza Matthews has been acting captain in her absence.
Key-forward Sydney Pitt is back in the side for the injured Sarah Guest (achilles tightness).
According to Smith, one poor quarter has cost his team each time they have played OLs this season.
He said the group had stepped up since playing Bridgenorth in round 13.
"We identified the physical side of our game wasn't as good as what it needed to be," he said.
"We know we've got the run and fitness. So we're really focused on being first to the footy and our tackling pressure which has served us pretty well in the last month."
Smith said the Thistles had struck a good balance in their forward line.
"We've been trying to find the right mix and we seem to have found a mix now that when we're going inside-50, we're scoring," he said.
"Whereas before we would have way more forward-50 entries and the percentage of scoring was well down so our efficiency wasn't great inside-50."
OLs playing-coach Abbey Green said her group was raring to go following their 5.11 (41) to 4.3 (27) semi-final loss to Bridgenorth.
"We reflected during the week and there are a few minor things that technically lost the game and that was skill execution, not being composed enough and just turning it over or fumbling," she said.
"So we've knuckled down and we know where we went wrong but we're looking to perfect that this week and if we can do that, we're going play a solid game so that's our goal."
OLs got the chocolates when the teams most recently met in round 10.
"It gives us a bit of confidence leading into this weekend, however we know it's going to be a really tough game," Green said.
"One good thing about playing Old Scotch is we have a really healthy rivalry. So we're looking to fuel off that and just play our brand of footy, get the ball on our terms and execute where possible."
Both coaches said their sides were looking forward to running out on the resurfaced Blue Gum Park.
"It's nice to get on a really clean and fresh ground so we're looking forward to getting to George Town and supporting the community," Green said.
