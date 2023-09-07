St Pats playing-coach Jake Laskey is free to play in the NTFA division one grand final after he received a reprimand at a tribunal hearing on Wednesday night.
Charged with two counts of 'intentionally or carelessly striking another person' in his side's second semi-final loss against Old Scotch, Laskey accepted an early plea on one to downgrade the suspension from two weeks to one.
Laskey served this one-match suspension last weekend, with the playing-coach not taking to the field in the Saints' preliminary final win against Lilydale.
However, last year's David O'Keefe Medallist successfully appealed the other charge at the tribunal.
With impact declared low and the contact declared high, Laskey challenged the conduct aspect which was initially judged to be intentional before being reduced to careless, meaning his punishment was downgraded to a reprimand.
