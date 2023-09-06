A stadium inquiry finding that the future of UTAS Stadium in Launceston remains unclear has been slammed by the state's Sport Minister as "blatant parochialism".
The state's Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday released an interim report of its investigations into the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart.
One of its 18 findings held that the future of the UTAS Stadium at York Park, as well as the Blundstone Arena in the state's south, was uncertain, "in terms of events and games that will be played at these venues should a new stadium be built at Macquarie Point".
READ MORE: Inquiry into AFL stadium reveals 18 findings
Sport Minister Nic Street said the future of the UTAS stadium could be seen to be certain due to the $130 million investments from state and federal governments and plans to improve the facility for participants and spectators.
"The suggestion in the Public Accounts interim report that the future of UTAS Stadium is 'unclear' is, at best, a mistake and, at worst, blatant parochialism," Mr Street said.
"Of course there is no pipeline of events already locked in for the stadium. The government doesn't even own it yet."
Mr Street said the transfer of the stadium's ownership, from the council to Stadiums Tasmania, was progressing well.
"As would be expected of a government entity, their due diligence takes time as they ensure the transfer sets the facility up for success in the future," he said.
"Stadiums Tasmania's purpose is not just to manage and maintain the venues it owns, it is to ensure they are prized community assets and have as much use as possible."
Meanwhile, Labor's Dean Winter said the interim report provided further evidence that the Macquarie Point stadium lacked basic detail.
He said there were serious questions being raised in the report, including constructability of a stadium at that site, and the unknown cost.
"The government is not being transparent with Tasmanians regarding the true cost of this project," Mr Winter said.
"The report found no evidence Tasmania has received an exemption for the federal funding from the calculation of the state's GST payments.
"The inquiry also found the Pricewaterhouse Coopers and MI Global Partners reports commissioned by the government contain 'significant gaps' and 'are not comprehensive or detailed to enable a meaningful Cost Benefit Analysis to be determined'."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.