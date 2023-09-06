The Examiner
Launceston General Hospital's emergency department to be reviewed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:58am, first published 9:00am
Northern Tasmanians have recently been instructed not to present to the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department unless they are genuinely in need of urgent medical attention.
Tasmanian Parliament has ordered Health Minister Guy Barnett to commission an independent review of the Launceston Emergency Department as it struggles with staff resourcing and longer waiting times for patient treatment.

