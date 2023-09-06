Tasmanian Parliament has ordered Health Minister Guy Barnett to commission an independent review of the Launceston Emergency Department as it struggles with staff resourcing and longer waiting times for patient treatment.
The motion for a review, with the aim to identify solutions to bed block and patient outcomes, was moved by Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow and supported by the Greens and independents Kristie Johnston and Lara Alexander.
The government voted against the review with independent John Tucker.
Ms Dow said the LGH had the worst bed block in the country and the latest health data showed just 37 per cent of Tasmanians who presented at its emergency department were seen within four hours.
"It seems to me there is a need to look in fine detail at what's happening in the emergency department, what additional resources can be provided to the staff working in the emergency department, looking out further across the wards to look at how we can better manage bed occupancy, but also around discharge planning as well," she said.
The government is at the second stage of its 10-year $580 million redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital which is expected to be finalised by 2032.
Ms Dow said Northern Tasmanians could not wait that long.
"A well-functioning health system relies entirely on the availability of beds and the availability of staff, and right now across Tasmania, those two critical factors are heavily compromised," she said.
Mr Barnett described Labor's motion as a politically motivated attack on the state government, adding there was already an inquiry on patient transfer in the state's hospitals.
"It's part of their efforts to undermine the health system," he said.
"It's part of their efforts to cause anxiety in the community and I reject it.
"We want to work with our healthcare workers. We want to work with the community to make a positive difference."
