Two more walkers have been rescued from Quamby Bluff after setting off without the right gear.
Two men were reported missing about 10pm on Tuesday night when they didn't return from a day trip as planned.
Tasmania Police, SES workers and the Westpac police rescue helicopter were deployed in the search, which ended at 9am Wednesday when the men were found by locals.
Both men were physically well, but had been walking in poor weather without "sufficient equipment".
The rescue followed a similar event in June, when a Melbourne couple were rescued from the same walk by police and SES.
The couple later apologised to emergency services for setting off without water, torches or appropriate clothes.
Responding to Wednesday's rescue, Inspector Michael Johnston urged walkers to make sure they were prepared before tackling walks in Tasmania.
"The weather in Tasmania can change rapidly and dramatically, so it is important that all walkers prepare for the worst," Inspector Johnston said.
"Many of the locations where people require assistance are remote, and it takes time for police and rescue crews to arrive and then navigate potentially challenging conditions.
"While crews will always respond when called, you can keep yourself safe by carrying the right equipment."
Police urged bushwalkers to take note of the following safety tips:
