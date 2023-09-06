A nurse and a carer have been cleared of any blame in the falling death of a 93-year-old woman in a Launceston aged care facility in 2018.
Dayle Patricia Weldon died in hospital three days after falling from her walker in the secure Allambi suite of the Regis Aged Care facility in Legana.
An autopsy later revealed she had suffered a catastrophic subdural haemorrhage as a result of the fall.
According to Coroner Olivia McTaggart, the coronial investigation prior to the inquest had raised questions concerning Mrs Weldon's care and supervision immediately prior to the incident.
"Notably, there were inconsistencies in accounts between the relevant care staff, uncertainty about the circumstances of the fall and the response to Mrs Weldon's episode of agitation," she said.
Of particular concern was the evidence of one of the nurses who stated that she left Mrs Weldon in the Allambi suite in order to dispense schedule 8 medications in another part of the Regis facility.
"However, her account in this regard was not apparently supported by the facility's schedule 8 records gathered in the investigation," Ms McTaggart said.
"This issue on its own cast some doubt about the circumstances of Mrs Weldon's fall and the adequacy of her supervision."
A register that could have corroborated the nurse's testimony - that she was administering medications in another part of the facility around the time of the fall - was later found to have gone missing.
"It is unclear whether this record was destroyed or misplaced," Ms McTaggart said.
"However, I do not consider that it was deliberately destroyed or withheld from the coronial investigation."
Other records later provided by Regis partly corroborated the nurse's testimony.
The coroner found that Mrs Weldon's health and mental condition had declined rapidly in the weeks prior to her death, and that she had suffered other witnessed and unwitnessed falls.
Mrs Weldon's levels of agitation also grew significantly in the days before her death and she would often shout and ram the suite's exit door with her walker.
Ultimately, Mrs Weldon's extreme agitation immediately prior to the fall was the main factor in her death, the coroner found.
Following the investigation, inquest hearings in Launceston and Hobart showed that Mrs Weldon's care and management during her time in the Allambi suite at Regis Legana was of a good standard, according to the report.
"Staff members did their best to manage her increasingly difficult behaviours and to have her accept her medication," Ms McTaggart said.
She said the facility was correctly staffed with no absences at the time of the fall.
Both the nurse and carer took steps to calm Mrs Weldon in the hours before the fall.
"I make no criticism of the very short absence of the enrolled nurse leaving Mrs Weldon for the purpose of assisting with schedule 8 medications in another suite," Ms McTaggart said.
"Mrs Weldon's sudden movement with her walker causing her to fall backwards could not have been prevented and the strategy of the staff members in allowing her space for de-escalation of her behaviour was appropriate in the circumstances."
