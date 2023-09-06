BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR -
Welcome to 84 Campbell Street, Newstead, a stunning example of a classic weatherboard federation style home.
This immaculate property boasts three bedrooms, one bathroom, and two open off-street parking spaces, making it the perfect choice for families or those seeking a touch of historical charm.
Steeped in history, this home was built in 1917 and has been lovingly restored to its original glory, preserving its unique character while seamlessly integrating modern comforts. Step inside and be greeted by polished floorboards throughout, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere.
The well-appointed modern kitchen is a masterpiece in itself, designed to seamlessly blend with the home's classic aesthetic. With sleek finishes and top-of-the-line appliances, it offers both functionality and style for the discerning chef.
Comfort is ensured in every season with wood fire heating, a heat pump heating and a heat transfer system providing a cosy retreat during winter and a cool oasis in summer. The bi-folding doors from the living area open onto an expansive entertaining deck, creating a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Imagine relaxing on warm summer evenings or hosting gatherings with friends and family, all while enjoying the serene ambiance.
