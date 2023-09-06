House of the Week | A state of the art, luxurious property

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
This beautiful home sits in an elevated position and is designed to take in the spectacular views of the ever-changing Tamar River as it gently weaves its way to meet with the ocean.
The most important element of the pre-construction brief was to create a home showcasing its commitment to reducing environmental impact while providing a comfortable and modern living space.
"The home is flooded with natural light and the views are ever changing," Alex Robinson of Howell Property Group said.
Large, strategically placed windows not only showcase the river views, they also allow sunlight to flood the interior reducing the need for artificial lighting and minimising energy consumption. The windows are also equipped with energy-efficient glazing, effectively insulating the home and reducing heating and cooling demands.
The home is comprised of four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms, that are a triumph in timeless design. The stylish kitchen has stunning timber joinery features, a large butler's pantry and quality European appliances. The living space will take your breath away with jaw-dropping high ceilings and polished concrete floor.
"My personal love for it is the mid-century theme couple with the modern design and sustainability," Alex said.
"The craftsmanship of the home is second to none, and a personal favourite of mine is the masonry fire place."
Further features of the home include a hydronic heating featured throughout the living, dining and kitchen area keeping you silently and comfortably warm; the 12.4KW solar panels plus 17.8KW battery will draw their energy from the sun; and the two 11250 poly water tanks will collect rainwater.
The surrounding gardens have a simple aesthetic, with massed plantings, feature trees and a level, private lawned area for your pets and children - there is also room for chickens and a vegetable garden. The outdoor entertaining area has an outdoor kitchen, which features a pizza oven and a wood heater.
Showcasing sustainable design elements, a parred back interior and with no expense being spared on this superbly crafted custom-built home, it will appeal to those seeking space, style, privacy and a breath-taking outlook.
