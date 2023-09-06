A man who allegedly drove dangerously and evaded police at Ravenswood has been arrested.
Police said the 24-year-old from Ravenswood was responsible for the August 29 incident, during which a variety of resources, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were deployed.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the same suburb overnight on September 5, and police said the man was arrested without incident.
He was charged with several driving offences including reckless driving and evading police under aggravated circumstances, but also destruction of property, assault, drug possession and firearms offences.
He was due to appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court in an out-of-hours session on September 6.
