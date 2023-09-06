Launceston rower Henry Youl is storming towards a world championship final.
The Australian men's quad scull crew of Youl, Caleb Antill, Jack Cleary and Dave Bartholot needed a top-three place in their repechage in Belgrade to make the A-B semi-final.
They allayed any doubt by leading throughout to claim victory.
Coached by Don McLachlan, the crew won in 5:49.76 from Norway (5:51.48) with the United States third in 5:51.49.
Youl, 27, is a member of Tamar Rowing Club and won a world championship bronze medal and two world cup silvers in the men's eight last year.
However, there was frustration for the other Tasmanian-born rower competing in Serbia.
New Norfolk's Anneka Reardon, who turned 26 on Monday, and her crewmate Lucy Coleman missed the chance to progress towards finals by just one place.
Needing a top-two finish in their women's lightweight double scull repechage to make the A-B semi-finals, the Aussie crew put up mighty fight but were beaten by the respective Tokyo Olympic silver and gold medallists, France, who won in 6:57.78, and Italy (6:59.69). Australia finished third in 7:01.68.
The crew will race the C-D semi-finals to cement lower placings.
Former North Esk club member John Keogh continued his successful run as a coach.
A day after coaching the Australian women's pair to victory in their heat, Keogh led the women's eight to another strong performance.
Needing first place to go directly into Sunday's final, the crew finished second (in 6:20.56) behind the US (6:18.36).
However, the Australians matched the Americans for much of the race and should face the repechage on Friday confident of joining them and Tuesday's other heat winners, Romania in the final.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.