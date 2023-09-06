St Pats and Old Scotch will again meet in the NTFA division one grand final on Saturday after playing-off in the big dance last year.
So what happened last time and what has changed in the year since?
Last September, the Saints broke an 18-year senior-premiership hoodoo while the Thistles were left to rue their skill errors and missed opportunities in front of goal at UTAS Stadium.
St Pats defeated Old Scotch 9.12 (66) to 4.15 (39) with the Saints' Jake Laskey, who kicked multiple goals, receiving the best on ground medal.
Meanwhile, Charlie Eastoe was outstanding for the Thistles with four majors.
St Pats led by 10 points at half-time before taking a 19-point buffer to the final change.
This year the Saints are sweating on the availability of Laskey who, as confirmed by the NTFA, is facing the tribunal on Wednesday night.
He was sent there on an 'intentionally or carelessly striking another person' charge from the Saints' semi-final against Old Scotch a week and a half ago.
Meanwhile, the personnel changes for both teams have had a significant impact this season.
Former Launceston TSL-gun Fletcher Seymour has taken the competition by storm with nine goals and 11 appearances in his team's best.
Seymour won the premiership with the Blues last year and was awarded the best on ground medal so is a proven big-game player.
St Pats landed a big fish of their own with Jordan Tepper coming over from NTFA premier-outfit South Launceston and he has kicked 13 goals and been in the best 10 times.
Mitch Bennett (Scottsdale) has been the other big inclusion for the Saints with 41 goals and nine mentions in the best.
He kicked five in his side's preliminary final win against Lilydale last weekend.
Meanwhile the tables have turned and Old Scotch will go in firm favourites given they are unbeaten this season.
The Saints have only lost to the Thistles this year, including a 32-point semi-final loss at the NTCA ground.
Last year, each team took a win from the home-and-away rounds before the Saints scored strong victories (42 and 27 points) in the finals.
