The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LIFT LOCAL aims to connect Meander Valley community with local organisations

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janus Chaberka and Andi Sherryn Mara at the launch of LIFT Local Meander Valley. Picture Richard Harmey
Janus Chaberka and Andi Sherryn Mara at the launch of LIFT Local Meander Valley. Picture Richard Harmey

A new initiative from the Meander Valley Council invites the community to try something new through a series of free 'come and try' activities, in an effort to promote community wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.