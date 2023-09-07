A new initiative from the Meander Valley Council invites the community to try something new through a series of free 'come and try' activities, in an effort to promote community wellbeing.
LIFT Local offers activities from pickleball to welding, fly fishing to movie making, line dancing to writer's workshops and everything in between.
Meander Valley Council general manager Jonathan Harmey said the $20,000 program was designed by the council and was in partnership with Healthy Tasmania, funded by the state government.
"Our aim is to encourage participation in the full range of free activities and events that are being offered by local business, community groups and individuals over the next three months, and inspire people to try something different," Mr Harmey said.
He hoped the program would help the community connect with local organisations and businesses, and appreciate and engage in the breadth of activities on offer across Meander Valley.
"If you always wanted to try something different, but haven't felt confident to commit to a long program or course, this is your opportunity to have a go, try it, and see if you like it," he said.
"Who knows, you might find you really enjoy the activity, leading to a new ongoing hobby and participation long after the program finishes."
Meander Valley council community wellbeing manager Nate Austen said they saw a need to re-engage with the community over the past few years.
"Everyone's pretty excited we're facilitating activities, I feel like momentum will take a little bit of time to fully kick into gear," Mr Austen said.
"But even that process is actually an opportunity to build relationships with our clubs that are the local experts."
LIFT Local runs from September 7 to November 28, with a full list of events available through the Meander Valley council website.
