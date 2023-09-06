Tasmanians living and working in flood-prone areas will be better informed about how to prepare for the risks with the state's introduction of bespoke and localised planning.
Five new SES Community Protection Flood Guides plans across various regions in Tasmania have been released by the government.
The improved planning comes as the state waits for the results of Coronial flood inquests that examined the deaths of Scottsdale newspaper delivery driver Peter Watson, Latrobe grandmother Mary Allford and Ouse farmer Trevor Foster during the devastating 2016 flood events.
The inquests looked at Tasmania's emergency response during the floods.
Emergency Management Minster Felix Ellis said various initiatives had been undertaken to better prepare for floods.
This has included the establishment of a flood policy unit and taskforce, a flood mapping project, community protection planning by the SES, and investment in flood and storm prevention infrastructure.
Mr Ellis said five new local flood plans had been released for Railton, St Marys, Geeveston, Orford and South Hobart.
He said all flood prone areas would also receive "bespoke and localised flood plans" for their regions.
"Floods can happen in a flash and it is important that all Tasmanians are aware of the flood risks where they live and where they work," Mr Ellis said.
"The plans help inform communities of their flood risks, how they can prepare their homes and properties, what they should do if there is a flood, safe escape routes, triggers for action, and where to go for more information," he said.
"These five plans are just the start. Tasmania SES is working with other communities exposed to flood risks across Tasmania and these plans will be finalised in the months to come."
Mr Ellis said work continued with other councils in flood prone areas to develop similar plans.
To keep up-to-date with emergencies, TasALERT.com is the Tasmanian Governments official emergency warning and information website where flood warnings are published.
Flood guides can be found on the SES website.
