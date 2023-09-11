The week before Roger Milford and his distinctive mullet took charge of the famous 1991 FA Cup final between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, the colourful English referee gave an interview saying he would make mistakes.
He said they would not be deliberate and he would try and minimise them, but he would make mistakes because he was human and that's what humans do.
I have thought about this comment much while watching Tasmanian soccer this season as players, coaches and spectators alike have vociferously aired opinions on officials as if they had never once made a mistake in life.
The situation with coaches is particularly concerning. It has become commonplace for referees to be waving yellow, and occasionally even red, cards at dugouts in recent times.
It is a poor example to set to teams often made up of impressionable young players who are likely to follow suit believing such behaviour to be reasonable and acceptable.
Crowd reactions are more entrenched, but nonetheless misguided.
When Riverside Olympic hosted Launceston City in a heated midweek NPL Tasmania derby recently, I stood near the halfway line on the eastern side of the ground, coincidentally within ordering distance of the Windsor Park bar.
The spot also represented the approximate division between supporters of Olympic, to my right, and City, to my left.
With every contentious decision made by the referee, one of my ear drums copped a pounding.
And yet, even watching the game back online to research this piece, I struggled to see a bad decision.
There were plenty that could have gone either way, but such is the nature of sport and why we love it. That should not be an excuse to abuse the person making the decision.
A significant part of the problem is the code of silence which surrounds disciplinary procedures.
Football Tasmania has taken the same approach long beloved by the NTFA and other country footy codes which is basically not to make disciplinary proceeding outcomes and punishments public, presumably in the hope of minimising negative publicity. Even the number of accumulated yellow cards is difficult to ascertain.
But there can be no greater deterrent than highlighting wrongdoing and the consequences of it.
This season has seen unprecedented punishments imposed in both football and soccer across Tasmania and yet the lack of transparency has just created an environment of widespread ignorance, rumour and victimisation.
In these examples from both codes, details only emerged and appeared in The Examiner through third-party tip-offs and the determined persistence of journalists to confirm facts.
With such a lack of support from governing bodies, it is easy to see why football codes struggle to recruit officials.
Picture a young player, emerging from the junior ranks and dropped into the deep end of the senior leagues who then makes a mistake which costs his (or her) team victory. Such a player would need, and hopefully receive, support and reassurance rather than blame and criticism.
Well the same goes for a young referee or umpire in such a scenario. If they have made a mistake, they did not do so deliberately and do not need telling about it, as Milford advised more than three decades ago.
After all, it's not as if players, coaches and supporters never make mistakes.
