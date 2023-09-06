Old Scotch's Tunisha Kikoak has moved one step closer to her AFLW dream, named as 83 invitees to the annual draft combine.
The 18-year-old is one of five Tasmanians who have earned a spot, with Glenorchy duo Brooke Barwick and Georgia Clark, Kingborough's Mackenzie Ford and Ulverstone's Jasmyn Thompson all heading to Victoria.
The Tasmanian quintet will converge on Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena and AIA Centre on October 8 for the combine, with physical testing to include vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
To be invited to the combine, players need to have been nominated by AFLW recruiters - with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.
Playing at North Launceston from under-11s to under-17s before debuting for Old Scotch last season, Kikoak played in the AFLW Futures exhibition match last season and was picked for the under-23 All Stars earlier this year.
Barwick and Clark are both members of the AFL Academy, while Clark, Ford, Kikoak and Thompson all represented the Allies at the national championships.
The five AFLW invites mean Tasmania will have 12 representatives across the combines, with seven boys attending the national and state events.
Jack Callinan, James Leake, Colby McKercher, Arie Schoenmaker and Ryley Sanders earned national invites, while Coastal duo Heath Ollington and Geordie Payne will be at the Victorian state event, which will run alongside the AFLW combine.
