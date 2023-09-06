The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

Tunisha Kikoak among five Tasmanians invited to AFLW draft combine

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Old Scotch's Tunisha Kikoak has moved one step closer to her AFLW dream, named as 83 invitees to the annual draft combine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.