Calvary nurses across Tasmania who are Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) members are taking industrial action over staff and wage issues.
ANMF Branch Secretary Emily Shepherd said the number of nurses taking industrial action was around 400.
Ms Shepherd was joined outside Calvary St Vincent on Wednesday by a small group of nurses on action, which has come after months-long negotiations with the hospital stalled.
Ms Shepherd said there were numerous attempts to raise their concerns but there had been "a lack of meaningful response or resolution".
"ANMF members have exhausted every avenue of communication and negotiation to address these critical issues," she said.
Ms Shepherd said Calvary had not been able to come to the table with a workload model that would ensure minimum staffing levels to ensure staff and patient safety and to agree to a wage increase that could aid in recruitment and filling vacant positions.
Being unable to offer a wage increase higher than 3 per cent is likely to increase the recruitment challenges, Ms Shepherd said.
In a statement, a Calvary spokesperson said the organisation respected its nurses and midwives and "remains open to working with the ANMF (Tasmanian Branch) to address their concerns and discuss possible solutions".
"We recognise workforce shortages are impacting all of our services at Calvary, and more broadly the health and ageing sector globally, and we are continuing to work alongside our regional leadership teams to address specific shortages and needs at each of our sites," the spokesperson said.
"Calvary will continue to prioritise quality and safe care throughout this industrial process and apologises to our patients for any unavoidable disruptions."
Meanwhile, the current action started with nurses wearing campaign materials, badges, handing out flyers and having discussions with patients and their families.
Ms Shepherd said the action had now moved to bans on overtime and a stop on callbacks from meal breaks.
She said stop work action had not been ruled out and there were ongoing discussions about that possibility.
If Calvary do not return to the negotiating table, Ms Shepherd said stop work action was "quite likely" until an acceptable offer was put forward.
She said staffing levels at the hospital were not at par with professional standards and nurses routinely don't get breaks and were required to work overtime because there were no relief nurses.
The morale among ANMF members, who are agitating for a better staffing and workload model, was "incredibly poor," Ms Shepherd said.
"The fact that Calvary have walked away from the negotiating table just yesterday on this very point, saying that they cannot negotiate or move any further is incredibly disappointing and further damaging to our members' poor morale," she said.
