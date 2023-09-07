A group of Australian politicians seeking the release of Julian Assange will be heading to Washington later this month to pressure US authorities into stopping their pursuit of the Wikileaks founder.
The MPs and senators are drawn from across the political spectrum and include former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Labor MP Tony Zappia, Liberal senator Alex Antic, independent MP Monique Ryan and Greens senator David Shoebridge.
Greens senator from Tasmania Peter Whish-Wilson, who is part of the delegation, said the group pursuing Assange's freedom came "from all sides of politics" which showed "the unifying power of this campaign".
The United States is seeking Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom on 18 charges relating to his publishing of military and diplomatic documents.
Assange has been detained in London's Belmarsh Prison for more than four years and is appealing the UK's decision to approve his extradition.
"Julian Assange is an award-winning Australian journalist and citizen, but he is now a political prisoner facing extradition to the exact nation whose war crimes and corruption he exposed," Mr Whish-Wilson said.
"His espionage charge is vindictive and political and it's going to take a political solution to end his persecution."
"The message we're going to be taking to Washington is that the United States treatment of Julian Assange is one of the measures the Australian public is going to use to judge our bilateral relationship," Mr Whish-Wilson said.
Bass MP Bridget Archer said she had "ongoing concerns" about Assange's treatment over the past decade.
Ms Archer is part of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group but won't be heading to Washington.
"Although I am not travelling to the US due to commitments in the electorate, I remain fully committed to seeing the return of Julian Assange," Ms Archer said.
"While there are a range of views about the actions of Mr Assange and Wikileaks which can be debated, at the end of the day, it is not the point.
"He is an Australian citizen who has endured inhumane conditions and has suffered significant mental and physical challenges as a result of his ongoing incarceration due to the lengthy legal battle."
Evandale resident and former Reuters bureau chief in Iraq Dean Yates said he was "delighted" to hear about the September 20-21 visit to Washington.
While working in Iraq, two of Yates' colleagues' Saeed Chmagh and Namir Noor-Eldeen were killed by a US gunship and their deaths were captured in a US military video that was later released by Mr Assange called "Collateral Murder."
Mr Yates said he was sure the delegation would convey to US officials and lawmakers that Australians are "fed up" with Assange's incarceration and want him released.
"I am sure the delegation will also show that Julian was just doing his job as a journalist and publisher in 2010 and 2011. He showed the world what the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan really looked like. It was what any journalist or media organisation wanted to do. Julian should not be prosecuted for that," Mr Yates said.
"I am hopeful this visit will have an impact because up to now, our prime minister and foreign minister have not shown the necessary leadership on this issue."
The delegation will meet with US lawmakers, State and Justice department officials, and groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and Reporters Without Borders.
