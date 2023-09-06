Some Northern agricultural show societies have secured a cash injection for projects to improve infrastructure at their grounds.
Chudleigh, Deloraine, Flinders, Midland, North Easter and Westbury were some of the 12 societies to receive money from the state government's Agricultural Show Development Grants Program.
Westbury Agricultural Society, Midlands Agricultural Association, North Eastern Agricultural and Pastoral Society, and Deloraine Pastoral Society all pocketed $25,000 for projects.
Deloraine will use the funds to concrete the poultry pavilion, Midlands to restore the Clarke Hall roof, North Eastern will upgrade stables and a toilet upgrade is on the way at Westbury.
Meanwhile Flinders Island Show Society will have $24,750 for power upgrades at Whitemark Showgrounds and Chudleigh Agricultural and Horticultural Society got $8,275 to plaster and paint a tin shed.
Community Services and Development Minister Jo Palmer said the focus on the 2023-24 grants program was on upgrading and maintaining existing infrastructure, or new constructions.
"Our government recognises the essential role that agricultural shows have in Tasmania, and we are committed to supporting their sustainability," Ms Palmer said.
She said agricultural shows continued to be the "backbone" to the state's rural communities.
"Our agricultural shows are a fantastic opportunity for our primary industries to create a crucial connection between consumers and producers, and to provide pathways, skills, and career opportunities for our Tasmanian youth to pursue careers in agribusiness," she said.
