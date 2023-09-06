'Horrible workloads': Child safety officers walk off the job

Tasmanian child safety workers walked off the job on Wednesday in response to "chronic" staff shortages and unmet wage demands.
Workers gathered at stop-work events in Launceston and Hobart as union delegates continue a years-long push for better working conditions.
HACSU state secretary Robbie Moore said children were being let down by ongoing staff vacancies caused by ongoing recruitment and retention struggles.
"We know we need to attract staff to these vital positions and to do that we need to pay competitive salaries with the mainland," he said.
[The government] met with us in February and said they would take this seriously and we still don't have a genuine offer from the government, which is just outrageous when we know young Tasmanians are being let down every day."
Mr Moore said workers were resigning on a regular basis due to unmanageable workloads.
"Manageable workloads for child safety officers is vital - if they have too many children they're unable to do all the vital things that they need to," he said.
"We're very concerned that if they don't have manageable workloads that children's lives will be at risk."
Senior support worker James Ferguson said staffing shortages meant some children could simply not be seen by workers on a regular basis.
"The backbone of the staff that are still here at the moment care about the children of Tasmania - that's why they're still here putting up with the horrible workloads and the distress they see every day from the families they deal with," he said.
"The government needs to make a decision - are they willing to help the children and the families that we need to help?"
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the government was continuing to negotiate "in good faith" to finalise the Child Safety Agreement.
"I would like to thank our child safety staff for the work they do every day to keep Tasmanian children and young people safe," Mr Jaensch said.
"This government is investing an additional $11 million towards a range of priorities to safeguard children and young people, including recruiting additional child safety officers."
