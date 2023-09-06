Progress is finally underway for the long-awaited skate park at Bicheno.
Located opposite a United Petrol Station on the Tasman Highway, construction began last Monday, August 28.
Bicheno Community Development Association president Tony McLeod said it was an exciting and important development for the town.
"The excitement level has been huge, and everyone has been really positive," Mr McLeod said.
"It's extremely important, especially for the demographic who will be using the park, from eight to 17, and then those older who will too."
He said its location was ideal for three reason.
Firstly, the "beautiful" view of the ocean from the spot. Secondly, the location is central to town, which makes it accessible, and finally it is a highly visible area providing safety.
"Another big advantage is if there is some mishap, directly across the road having a petrol station, there will always be someone nearby," he said.
Concrete Dreams Design has been charged with the design and construction of the skate park.
Their experience with other projects, including St Mary's, Mr McLeod said gave great confidence of a good end result at Bicheno.
The Bicheno Community Development Association raised $60,000 towards the skate park, from "lots" of sausage sizzles and door knocking, while the Tasmanian Community Fund chipped in $330,000 and the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council topped up the funding.
Mr McLeod said without the support of the council and community fund there wouldn't be a skate park.
