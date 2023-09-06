New public housing tenants will no longer have to find a way to cover their windows for privacy or to keep in warmth if a tenancy amendment bill gets the approval of Tasmania's upper house.
The House of Assembly on Wednesday voted in support for the private member's bill from Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne to require social housing providers to provide curtains or window furnishings to a newly tenanted property.
Under section 36 of the state's Residential Tenancy Act, it is an offence for a property owner to commence, renew or extend a lease on a property that does not have adequate window coverings in bedrooms and living areas.
Mr O'Byrne said social housing was excluded from this requirement.
"In other words, lower standards apply for Tasmanians in social housing and Tasmanians renting in the private market," he said.
Mr O'Byrne said some social housing tenants went without curtains or blinds and others improvised using cardboard or bedsheets to cover windows.
He said pre-existing social housing tendencies would not be captured by the new requirement and neither would social housing tenancies that were renewed or extended.
The government, Labor and the Greens all supported the bill.
Consumer Affairs Minister Elise Archer said the exemption for social housing properties to provide window coverage was introduced by the former Labor-Green government in 2013.
Ms Archer said all new Homes Tasmanias properties had window coverage and just Victoria and Queensland made such coverage a requirement in social housing.
Greens member Vica Bayley said the party wanted all Tasmanian social housing properties to be provided with window furnishings, but it would pursue that move at a later date or in consultation with Legislative Council members.
A letter from the Tenants Union of Tasmania and TasCOSS to lower house members stated the bill would support 14,000 social housing tenants across Tasmania and likely result in reduced electricity prices for those struggling with increased cost of living pressures.
"We strongly believe that there are important privacy and cost considerations that support the need for window coverings to be mandated in all residential tenancies," the letter read.
