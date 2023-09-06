The Examiner
Public housing requirements in Tasmania set to change

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
September 6 2023
Private landlords in Tasmania must provide adequate window coverage for tenants, however, public housing providers do not.
New public housing tenants will no longer have to find a way to cover their windows for privacy or to keep in warmth if a tenancy amendment bill gets the approval of Tasmania's upper house.

