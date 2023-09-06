The sad attitude of Roger Smith (The Examiner, September 6) and his divisive comments about No voters are deplorable and are hopefully not the thoughts of other decent Yes voters.
I have numerous friends that are No voters and are happy and well-adjusted people who do not make derogatory comments about others.
This whole Yes/No vote is creating division as displayed in this letter to the editor, hopefully a majority of No votes will put it all to rest.
Bram Holland, Launceston
I agree with Glennis Sleurink (The Examiner, September 2). We only need to look as far as Canada and New Zealand to see there is nothing to fear from the proposals in the Voice referendum.
In the 40 years since Canada recognised their Indigenous People, if something awful were to happen it would have happened by now.
And as for the risks of having an indigenous advisory body, where's the risk in that?
There are many, many advisory bodies to the government. It makes sense to have people at the coalface talking to the government.
Advice is just that, it has no power to make changes. Peter Dutton is not afraid, but he wants us to be afraid. He, supported by Murdoch, wants the Coalition back in power and will use fear to strengthen their cause.
Jane Lewis, Pipers Brook
In reply to S. Langerak (The Examiner, September 6), there are three towns in Australia named Derby, the one in Tasmania, another in Western Australia and Victoria. I hope this helps with your quiz.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
In response to Dean Gibbon's letter (The Examiner, September 4), as a local blind citizen I likewise support Noel Christensen's response (September 6). For vision impaired people who use white canes, we sweep from left to right which means when stepping forward we can only identify one side of what is in our immediate path at a time, which makes low-level objects like these statues particularly hazardous for us.
Given this, is Dean suggesting that we do not have the right to access our community safely? Tasmania is a signatory of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disability (UNCRPD), so the local government has an obligation to ensure we have the opportunity to access the community equitably.
And I'd further point out that in our last census Tasmanians with disability made up 26 per cent of our population, so over one quarter. That figure increases for older Tasmanians who should also have a right to be safe when they wish to access the built environment.
If Dean wishes to dispute there are enough of us in the community to bother addressing our access or safety, I am happy to share the names and numbers of some good ophthalmologists so he can have his eyesight evaluated to determine if his 'vision' can be improved.
James Newton, Newstead
The Australian government's referendum booklet outlines the arguments for a Yes or No vote in the current referendum.
One of the three objective components relevant to the 'Voice to Parliament' referendum is truth telling.
When analysing the Yes case, it immediately becomes clear that the desired reconciliation (unity / coming together) is to be achieved through racial separation via a Constitutional 'Voice'. How can harmony be realised through disharmony? Such discord is further evidenced by the verbal aggression displayed through various media sources.
The booklet does not provide conclusive evidence, necessitating a Constitutional Voice to Parliament. There are no unforeseen requirements outlined in the Yes campaign that a competent, representative administration cannot conciliate.
The integrity of the Australian Constitution must be retained as an impartial document of entitlement governing the rights of every Australian.
Vic Hinds, Launceston
How proud will you feel if the Referendum result is No?
We could no longer be Aussies proud of our land of the fair go.
J.Breen, Newnham
