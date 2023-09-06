The Examiner
Analysis

Talking points for South Launceston v Rocherlea NTFA preliminary final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:30pm
Rocherlea's Zane Brown and South Launceston's Tom Foon during the qualiyfing final. Picture by Paul Scambler
Saturday's South Launceston versus Rocherlea preliminary final presents as mouth-watering for NTFA premier fans.

