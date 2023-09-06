Saturday's South Launceston versus Rocherlea preliminary final presents as mouth-watering for NTFA premier fans.
The Bulldogs, who beat the City Tigers by 16 points in the qualifying final, are coming off a loss to Hillwood while Rocherlea have just beaten Longford.
Here are the key talking points:
Will Grant Holt (corky) and Bowen Pearce (hamstring) be right for Saturday?
Holt, a midfielder/forward, came off in the second quarter and didn't return as the Bulldogs finished with two on the bench.
One of the great by-products of the arrival of Launceston recruits Jay Blackberry and Brendan Taylor is that Holt has been crucial up forward.
He has kicked 19 goals this season, is a worry for any opposition and would be a big out this weekend if he's not right.
Meanwhile, Bowen Pearce's hamstring complaint was also considered a big blow for the Bulldogs on the weekend.
It will be interesting to see how the defender has pulled up as Maher wasn't sure of the full extent of that injury on Saturday.
Rocherlea had Andrew Cox-Goodyer (tight hamstring) pull out of Sunday's game in the warm-up as Jack Rushton, who returned from a knee injury, wasn't meant to play but battled bravely.
With 18 goals to his name this year, Cox-Goodyer would be a handy inclusion.
READ MORE:
South had about doubled Hillwood's scoring shots halfway through the third quarter on Saturday so it would have been hard for them to watch the Sharks put on 7.0 in that third term.
Maher was well aware of that post-game.
"We had 25 scoring shots to 19. If we kicked a lot straighter, it could have been a different result," he said.
"I looked at the stats and we had plenty of shots at goal. So what we were doing was working. It's just a few lapses.
"We gave a good four or five goals away with free-kicks and 50-metre penalties - discipline let us down at a few stages."
Ponting, who watched Saturday's game, commented on what he felt Hillwood did well.
"Hillwood's ball-use was really good, the way they picked their way through and got to 55-60 metres out and they started to have a bit of a look and see if they could use those hit-ups," he said.
"But if South were defaulting back and they got caught out a little bit on those hit-ups, young Ben Hyatt got them out the back a few times as well.
"There there was parts I took out of that game that I thought both sides probably owned the game a little bit. South I would have thought in the first half probably should have had that game sewn up.
"And I reckon they think the same thing so they'll be eager to fix those mistakes and make sure they don't do that against us."
When asked what the City Tigers would need to rectify from their qualifying-final loss to the Bulldogs, Ponting was quick to point to the third-quarter 'red-time' lapse.
South outscored them five goals to three in that stanza to establish the two-goal buffer they would win by.
Rocherlea showed they have the ability to hold off a strong opposition as they didn't let Longford back in after establishing a 28-point quarter-time lead on the weekend.
Blackberry and Taylor were thorns in their side last time and perhaps the true test is how they handle the situation when South's best get their tails up.
The Bulldogs' Matthew Lee, who booted three goals, played well in a losing side against Hillwood.
Lee, who has 26 majors to his name this year, even received praised from opposition coach Jake Pearce for his efforts.
"Matty Lee was really, really good in front of goal and kept them in it. He's a hard match-up," he said.
Meanwhile, Rocherlea small forward Zane Brown has just about been the player of the finals so far with seven goals across two games.
He showcased composure against Longford, slotting three goals in the fourth quarter.
"He's played TSL before, he's played at the highest level," Ponting said.
"He's done a lot of hard work. He's a little bit long in the tooth now but he's still as impactful as ever around goal. We're super proud of the way he conducts himself."
Captain Luke Richards was arguably Rocherlea's best on the weekend.
He was a steady head, taking intercept marks and then controlling the tempo of the game with his hand signals and constructive talk.
"He's our skipper for a reason, he stands up in these big games and between him and Jordan (Cousens), our captain and vice-captain, I don't get a bad game out of them," Ponting said.
"They'll make one mistake but you won't see them make a second. They pride themselves on leading this football club and making sure they're at their premium all the time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.