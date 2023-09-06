The minister responsible for Tasmania's state parks has said a review into rules that resulted in social media influencers being fined for filming in natural areas is under way.
Parks Minister Roger Jaensch said the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service is reviewing the commercial filming permit process to ensure it considers online content creators.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Jaensch told parliament that there was a need to assess proposed filming activities to ensure they didn't damage natural or cultural values - or conflict with the enjoyment of others.
"That's why we have commercial filing permit processes in place ... so that the images that are beamed around the world do show our beautiful places, but also how to appropriately enjoy them," he said.
"Not to be in the wrong place, not to light fires where you shouldn't, not to do other things, particularly when the producers of that content are doing so for commercial gain for themselves."
He was responding to a question from independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston, who asked whether the 2002 parks law requiring permits for commercial filming was fit for purpose in the social media age.
"This outdated parks legislation is costing Tasmania significant tourism income," she said.
"A wedding photographer shooting on a beach, a professional TikToker or social media influencer walking the Overland Track, or someone reviewing camping gear on Youtube are all potentially in breach of this legislation.
Several social media creators have complained that they were targeted by PWS for filming and drone use in natural areas in the state.
Ms Johnston said fining creators who were promoting tourism into the state was counterproductive.
"Do you accept that our 2002 legislation is no longer fit for purpose and will you urgently bring to the House an amendment to bring our laws into line with other states and the modern social media platform era?"
Mr Jaensch did not respond to the call for an amendment, but said it was important that people weren't profiting from doing the wrong thing.
"We are trying to make sure that everyone's aware of the licences they are required to have," he said.
"There is information available on websites, we encourage anyone who is intending to undertake commercial filming or photography or any commercial business activity, to contact Parks and Wildlife Service."
The issue first arose last month, after social media influencer Levi Triffitt said Parks and Wildlife had sent him a letter with a list of infringements and threatened to take him to court.
Mr Triffit, who creates videos for Youtube documenting his gold prospecting journeys around the state, said he was called in to Parks and Wildlife to discuss the fines.
The infringements included driving off a road on crown land, various offences related to use of drones, lighting fires in a reserve, and filming without a permit.
In the same video, he apologised and admitted that he had made some mistakes and encouraged others to ensure they understood the rules.
In response to Mr Jaensch's comments on Wednesday, he said Parks and Wildlife needed to make the rules more readily available to small businesses such as himself.
He also suggested that signs at parks be updated.
"Perhaps rather than look for ways they can fine and bring down small scale businesses who generally are trying to do the right thing, they could give warning and have open communication with creators such as ourselves before creating infringements," Mr Triffitt said.
"A simple phone call or email would have brought the simple mistakes to our attention so we could redirect our actions more positively."
He also said that applications for commercial filming in Tasmanian parks needed to be simplified.
"The application process for small scale filming should be as simple and accessible as all other states in Australia [and] approved in a day or two, not three months," Mr Triffitt said.
"Small businesses don't need the added stress and pressure of waiting up to three months for an approval of an application that clearly is designed for larger tourism operators.
"It's a terrible image for Tasmania."
