Walk through to the back room of Gallery Pejean and you may recognise a few Launceston identities captured in photos.
It could be the intensity of former professional boxer Daniel Geale's eyes, or the warm smile from academy gallery and exhibitions director at the University of Tasmania Malcom Bywaters that draw you in.
Each unique portrait has something in common though, a personal connection to photographer Scott Cunningham.
"They're all either artist or connected to some sort of art community," Mr Cunningham said.
"Daniel Geale, who was a world champion boxer; I've known him for a long, long time... I like to have a relationship with the person before I photograph them."
Mr Cunningham's interest in pictures started from a young age in his grandfather's darkroom.
"Since about four or five I was fascinated by the photographic image and seeing stuff on our camera, when I was around 15 or 16 I got my first DSLR camera so I've just lived and breathed it ever since," he said.
When approaching a portrait, he said he often knew what he wanted before taking it.
"I know what I've got straight away when I've captured it, a lot of these are probably captured within the first five or six frames.
"I spend a bit of time talking to them, I don't shoot straight away... portraits to me sometimes are not just about people, it could be objects."
Alongside the notable Launnie characters are objects that hold personal meaning to Mr Cunningham, including his "pop's shears" and even his Nike Air Jordans.
"The objects hold memory as do the portraits," he said.
UTAS exhibitions director Malcom Bywaters, who is pictured in the gallery, said it was "fascinating" to look at another person's interpretation of who you were.
"When we took it, it was a lovely hour of just the two of us just working together and even the way I'm posing, this is my natural sort of stance... Scott said come on give me a big grin," Dr Bywaters said.
"It is incredibly moving to then see it on the gallery wall."
The works will remain at Gallery Pejean on George Street for the next four weeks.
