With their four wins for the season all coming against fellow bottom-half teams, Riverside's best result from 2023 has been a change of mentality.
This is the view of coach Helder Dos Santos Silva who said his squad have shown remarkable resilience throughout a turbulent season.
"It's safe to say that this year's campaign will forever be etched in our memories," said the Portuguese coach. "From exhilarating matches, unexpected upsets and extraordinary displays of skill and teamwork, the season has been a rollercoaster ride for the players and coaches of Riverside."
After two victories against newcomers Launceston United, Olympic won a thriller against Clarence and tight derby against City but also conceded five goals three times, six on four occasions and sunk to a season-low with a 10-0 loss at Kingborough.
The campaign also saw Dos Santos Silva suspended from games after an incident at a junior tournament but the coach said his players deserve a pat on the back for battling through such adversity.
"Our quality of play improved a lot, some Riverside players showcasing potential and dedication," he said.
"We still won and that was a build-up for next season, we won where everyone thought we would lose, and we were very proud of those wins.
"We can't deny or hide the fact we had a poor season regarding that, but it was the fact that in previous seasons it was normal and the policy of 'we get next time' was still in many players' heads. This emotional balance was inbred in the club.
"If we want to grow, we need to be better, having a professional approach in everything we do, from the youth to the senior level. If we want to reach the top, losing is not an option."
Dos Santos Silva said some individual performances "were nothing short of sensational" as a glut of young players produced some "outstanding performances".
He said he inherited an "unbalanced" team in a Tasmanian culture of following AFL closer than national or international soccer despite impressive junior numbers.
The coach praised Gedi Krusa, Aaron Campbell, Andre Chamusca, Adrian Anthony, Nicholas Pechenyi, Aaron Kidmas, Liam Poulson and Henry Cook for being an example to the club's next generation.
"This season saw the rise of young talents who seized their opportunities and made their mark on the NPL stage. These emerging stars injected fresh energy into Riverside, providing a glimpse into the future that will help us massively next year, to have a better season, making it very difficult to play against us. They are a unique set of players that want to learn and become better to get where they want to be."
Dos Santos Silva pinpointed Campbell Young's injury-time winner against of Clarence as the season highlight and losing to Kingborough having led 3-1 as the lowest point.
"We eagerly look forward to the future," he added. "Let's see who can come through the door, who is staying or leaving, who believes in our project. In terms of recruitment we have been working hard to bring good players into the club, plus we can have some exciting signings to help grow the players that we have here at the moment, maybe we can surprise a lot of people."
