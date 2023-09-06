The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Riverside Olympic coach reflects on NPL Tasmania season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With their four wins for the season all coming against fellow bottom-half teams, Riverside's best result from 2023 has been a change of mentality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.