There's no such thing as a job for life and experiencing multiple careers in one working life is now the norm.
To give students a taste of the world of work and what options are available to them, Newstead College hosted a Careers Expo for their students and those from other schools in the area.
Newstead Colleges' Career Education Coordinator Susan Oakden said the purpose of the event was to "expose students to areas of work that they hadn't thought about".
A broad range of stallholders and career areas were present including the Australian Maritime College, KFC, the City of Launceston, Tas Fire, Tasmania Legal Aid, and Hydro Tasmania.
Students from Queechy High School, Campbell Town District High, Cressy District High and Launceston Big Picture School also attended.
The expo was a good opportunity to "think outside the box," Ms Oakden said. One of her students who was interested in STEM careers discovered that her areas could be applied to multiple different work settings.
The event was put together to represent a broad range of career pathways, Ms Oakden said.
Some of the stallholders also advertised current vacancies and the expo was an opportunity for students to network and connect with employers, Ms Oakden said.
Hydro Tasmania education advisor Sue Street said it was a "fantastic" event with lots of "engaged" students from different schools.
Ms Street spoke to students about diverse careers at Hydro Tasmania including entry level roles, apprenticeships, traineeships and graduate programs.
Ms Street said students came to her with a broad range of questions about careers at Hydro Tasmania ranging from apprenticeships to STEM pathways and even policy roles.
Ms Street encouraged students who are just starting their careers to work out what their passion is, find a way to do it and take the opportunities that come to them.
Most people don't stay in one career for forty or fifty years anymore, so having lots of transferable skills is key, she said.
As a careers adviser, one of the most common mistakes that Ms Oakden said she saw students making writing off a career without really knowing what it's about.
"That's why we encourage students to investigate all opportunities a little bit deeper to actually understand what that job would look like on a day to day basis."
As a careers adviser, Ms Oakden has 5 tips for students starting their working lives.
This is her biggest tip and she encourages students to make contact with businesses that they're interested in exploring.
Organise some work experience or a placement with different industries to get a taste of a career could look like.
Continue to have conversations with parents and teachers, employment agencies as "those career conversations would be really important".
Keep your resume up to date and get someone else to check it because "we're not always very good at selling ourselves sometimes," she said.
"Someone else might identify some skills or some volunteering that we've done that we haven't put on our resume."
That's where things like the career expo are useful, to look into multiple opportunities and what that might look like for you.
