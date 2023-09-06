A fast-growing national real estate brand has begun its Tasmanian expansion with a new office in Launceston.
Belle Property, which has 160 offices spanning every state and territory bar the Northern Territory, hopes the Launceston franchise will be the first of many in Tasmania.
The new office will be located in the former Rainbow Building Solutions site at 141 St John Street, and will be headed up by principal Jane Crawford.
Belle Property chief executive Peter Handscomb said Ms Crawford, formerly a director at In Situ Property, was the perfect person to establish the brand in Tasmania.
"We are thrilled to be opening our first Tasmanian office in Launceston with Jane at the helm, and are confident this will be the first of many office openings for our brand across the state," he said.
"Launceston is the perfect launch pad for our brand in Tasmania - a market which has seen substantial price growth in recent years."
Launceston is serviced by about 25 different real estate agencies.
McGrath moved into the Launceston market in January 2022, while The Agency took over Bushby Property Group last year.
Launceston housing prices grew about 55 per cent from the onset of COVID to the peak of the housing boom in mid-2022.
