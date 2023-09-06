The Examiner
Tasmanian hospitals overwhelmed by emergency presentations.

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 6 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 10:14am
Labor says the government has not done enough to keep health workers from moving interstate.
The government has been forced to defend its investment in health services in parliament after the head of the Health Department issued a rare statement advising Northern Tasmanians not to visit the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department unless they desperately needed to.

