The government has been forced to defend its investment in health services in parliament after the head of the Health Department issued a rare statement advising Northern Tasmanians not to visit the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department unless they desperately needed to.
Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks advised people to consider other care options such as a health hotline to speak to a registered nurse or a visit to a Medicare urgent care centre due to overwhelming demand on the hospital's emergency department.
She said the hospital and the state's ambulance service were dealing with a high amount of unplanned absence due to staff illness.
Labor leader Rebecca White in parliament on Wednesday said elective surgeries at the LGH and Royal Hobart Hospital had to be cancelled so resources could be redirected towards overwhelmed emergency departments.
She accused the government and Premier Jeremy Rockliff of driving the state's health system to the brink of collapse.
"The fact is you have failed for 10 years to provide the support our health workers need," Ms White said.
"You've ignored pleas for better conditions while nurses and other health workers leave the mainland in droves.
"You've left wards short-staffed to the point where you're spending nearly $30 million a year on overtime for nurses and our dedicated staff are burning out with exhaustion."
Mr Rockliff said the government had negotiated pay deals with health workers in good faith.
He then attacked Labor's handling of the health portfolio when it was last in government between 2010 and 2014.
"I'm more than happy to put our record of investment in health against yours," Mr Rockliff said.
"You shut wards, you put beds in storage. We've opened wards.
"In fact, we have opened 237 additional beds I'm advised since July 2018."
He said at its peak, the state's election surgery waiting list had 12,200 patients and it was now less than 8000 patients.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.