Sixteen constables are getting on the beat in Launceston, after graduating as part of the largest academy cohort in Tasmania's history.
From September 6, the new officers - many of whom have strong ties to the town - will start carrying out general duties in the company of some of the station's old hands.
Launceston-raised Constable Oliver Bennett said he was "very chuffed" to be posted in his home town after training at Rokeby.
"I'm really excited to serve the community that I grew up in," Constable Bennett said.
"I wanted to get into a career that had a good work-life balance and something that would keep me active.
"I didn't want a desk job and the regular nine to five."
Constable Bennett came to the police after previously working in retail and as a football umpire.
Constable Matilda Blazely, one of the graduates from the northern satellite course, said she had decided on a career with the Tasmania Police while still in high school and signed up after graduation.
"You come to work and you don't know what you're gonna get every single day," Constable Blazely said.
"It's something a bit different, it's not a desk job. I don't think I can see myself doing something like that.
"It was also the career potential in the future, branching into all different kinds of things like prosecution or drug investigation, all that kind of stuff really appealed to me."
READ MORE: Students take the plunge at carnival
Inspector Craig Fox said the new officers would soon become familiar faces - if they weren't already - as they began carrying out their duties after getting to grips with their new base of operations.
He said most of that would be foot patrols through areas like the CBD and shopping precincts at Mowbray and Kings Meadows, but in Launceston anything could happen.
READ MORE: High level of sickness hits hospital ED hard
"It is the largest number of graduates to come to Launceston in a long time," Inspector Fox said.
"Most shifts will have an extra two or three constables on them, which is great for us ... and provides that reassurance that there are more police in Launceston.
"The beauty of it is Launceston is a really good training station, because we're the second biggest city in Tassie there's a big mix. For some their first day could be ranging from just beat work to a serious crime."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.