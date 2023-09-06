The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Longford's Luke Murfitt-Cowen highlights importance of top-three finish

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford form a huddle during Sunday's semi-final at Hillwood. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford form a huddle during Sunday's semi-final at Hillwood. Picture by Paul Scambler

Only six premiership points separated the NTFA premier's first and fourth sides following the home-and-away season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.