Only six premiership points separated the NTFA premier's first and fourth sides following the home-and-away season.
So it was clear two teams would be stiff to miss out on the grand final.
Longford became the first of those top four to be knocked out when they fell to Rocherlea by 26 points on Sunday.
By finishing fourth, the Country Tigers had to 'do it the hard way' by firstly surviving an elimination final scare from Bracknell who finished 16 premiership points behind them.
Longford assistant coach Luke Murfitt-Cowen gave great insight into how important finishing top three was this year.
"We were pretty aware of ladder position being fairly important," he said.
"When the competition is so tight, the least amount of games you have to play, the better.
"So that loss at Hillwood (round 17), we knew that was just going to put us up against it. Coming from fourth is hard but we believed in it because Bracknell did it two years ago. So there was no issues with that.
"But I think the advantage was if you finished in the top three, that was going to help you. I guess if you look at the results, that's how it's panned out so far.
"So it'll be interesting to see how it goes going forward."
The Country Tigers defeated Rocherlea by 28 points in last year's grand final.
"We were aware it's not easy to go back-to-back," Murfitt-Cowen said.
"Last year was really important for our footy club to break that (33-year) drought and we felt like we were in a really good position this year to challenge for that again.
"If you look at the ladder, we probably were besides one win our way.
"So we had a couple of draws and couple of results didn't quite go our way.
"But that's footy, we know we have to go back now and get better. We were the hunted this year and we've been beaten when it counts.
"So the boys have to go back to work and hopefully we'll maintain the majority of our list which I think we will.
"We've got a lot of people already signed on so we'll look to add some depth to the footy club like every other club would and we'll be back next year."
Longford lost to Bracknell by one point in round three and then later drew with Hillwood and South Launceston.
Rocherlea will now face South in Saturday's preliminary final at George Town.
The winner will face Hillwood in the decider.
