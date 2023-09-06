A tribunal has found Councillor Joe Pentridge in breach of the City of Launceston council code of conduct and has issued a caution.
Cr Pentridge, also known as Pintarich, said the finding due to be tabled at the September 7 council meeting was "disappointing" and that it could have ramifications for all councillors.
The matter dates back to December 15, 2022 when councillors, including Cr Pentridge considered an application brought by Paterson Bridge Pty Ltd, a company owned by Josef Chromy's JAC Group.
The planning application was endorsed by all councillors present, including Cr Pentridge, however representatives from JAC Group filed a complaint with the Local Government Code of Conduct Panel.
The panel found Cr Pentridge had no pecuniary, or financial, interest in the matter however there was the appearance of bias and he did not declare any conflict of interest.
Chairperson Rob Winter said a long-running litigation between RV Pty Ltd, another company linked to Mr Chromy, and Cr Pentridge's Connector Park Pty Ltd that is currently before the Supreme Court precluded Cr Pentridge from acting impartially.
"A reasonable person, acting in good faith and exercising reasonable judgement would have removed himself or herself from the room," he said
"Councillor Pintarich's failure to do so was a breach of the Code of Conduct."
The panel said the outcome of the council vote did not matter, rather that the court case "may" have influenced Cr Pentridge's decision.
The panel also said media reporting on the case was evidence that it was "high-profile", and gave the public the impression that Cr Pentridge had a conflict of interest.
The City of Launceston councillor said the complaint set a worrying precedent, as Launceston was a small, close knit community and the same justification could be used to level complaints against his colleagues.
"In a community the size of Launceston, if you're developing anything it's pretty unlikely that you haven't rubbed shoulders with all people that develop in this town somewhere along the line," Cr Pentridge said.
Cr Pentridge maintained he had acted in good faith, and more importantly, acted in accordance with the duties of a councillor - in this case to follow the guidance of the city's planning scheme.
"I'm disappointed in the decision," he said.
"I support Launceston, and I support any good development. Josef Chromy has done a lot of good developments, and the one the complaint refers to I actually supported.
"The fact is I'm only one of 12 votes and, even if I did remove myself, I have enough faith in my fellow councillors to vote in line with the planning scheme."
